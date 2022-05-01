ODUWA (OWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,687.00

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,869.10 or 0.99978575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020155 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001524 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

