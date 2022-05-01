Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OVBC opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

