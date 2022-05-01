Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 169,376,158 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.
Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)
Recommended Stories
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Oilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.