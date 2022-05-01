OKCash Price Up 16% This Week (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $389,511.11 and approximately $25.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,367.31 or 0.99790790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00020873 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001502 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,891,242 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

