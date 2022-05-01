OKCash Reaches Market Cap of $298,782.15 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. OKCash has a market cap of $298,782.15 and $4.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,856.30 or 0.99891916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001514 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC.

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,885,064 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

