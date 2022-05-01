Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will report $172.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.10 million and the lowest is $166.52 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $820.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $812.30 million to $830.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $1,776,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. 1,743,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

