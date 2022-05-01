Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.08.

OLPX opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Olaplex by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

