Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $337-343 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.60 million.Omnicell also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $109.17. 921,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,863. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Omnicell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Omnicell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Omnicell by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Omnicell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

