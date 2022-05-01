Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,385,000 after buying an additional 122,862 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $704,112. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

