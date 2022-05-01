OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 929.7 days.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$50.55 on Friday. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

