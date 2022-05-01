One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KOSK stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,417,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,989. One Step Vending has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
One Step Vending Company Profile (Get Rating)
