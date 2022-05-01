One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KOSK stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,417,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,989. One Step Vending has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty.

