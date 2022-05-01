Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of OPY opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $400.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 11.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oppenheimer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

