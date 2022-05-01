Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 94.7% in April

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the March 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,704. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Orezone Gold has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

