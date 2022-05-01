Österreichische Post AG (OSTIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.69 on May 16th

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6937 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Österreichische Post stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Österreichische Post has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Get Österreichische Post alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Österreichische Post from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Turkey, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.