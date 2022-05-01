Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 50.5% in April

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Otsuka stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 91,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka (Get Rating)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.