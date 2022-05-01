Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $63,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $40,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

