Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Hits $8.45 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $594,429.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

