Oxygen (OXY) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $721,633.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

