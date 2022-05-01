PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,353. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

