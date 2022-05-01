Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Palisade Bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PALI opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

