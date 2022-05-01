Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $47,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW traded down $27.46 on Friday, reaching $561.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,407. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $584.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.41 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

