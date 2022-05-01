Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will report sales of $111.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.45 million. Park National posted sales of $115.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full-year sales of $450.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $456.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $472.18 million, with estimates ranging from $469.05 million to $476.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park National.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE PRK traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,418. Park National has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.