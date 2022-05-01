Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will report sales of $111.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.45 million. Park National posted sales of $115.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full-year sales of $450.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $456.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $472.18 million, with estimates ranging from $469.05 million to $476.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park National.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)
Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.
