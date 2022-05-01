ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Up 14.1% This Week

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $234.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,590.22 or 0.99771247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001528 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

