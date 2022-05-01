PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Oppenheimer

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

