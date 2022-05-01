PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Susquehanna

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.93.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.57. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

