PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 66.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of PBFX opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Barclays PLC bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

