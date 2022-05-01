Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PPL. Raymond James increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.50 to C$49.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.97.

PPL opened at C$48.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$51.45.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.63%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48. Insiders sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739 over the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

