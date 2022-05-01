PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PKI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.61. 1,133,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.