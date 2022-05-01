Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.5% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69,666 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 79,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $16.12 on Friday, hitting $413.56. 8,743,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,069,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

