Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,987,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $8,311,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,155,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average of $212.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $184.51 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

