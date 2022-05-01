Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $921,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,365.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.