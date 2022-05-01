Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital makes up 3.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Owl Rock Capital worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,285,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after buying an additional 76,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,048 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $14.31. 2,153,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,411. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

