Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 74,948 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 41,933 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 659.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 98,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 85,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 922,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 232,846 shares in the last quarter.

FALN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 828,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,972. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

