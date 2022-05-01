Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 18,874 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,874 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 1.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA IYE traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $39.93. 2,298,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,354. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

