PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $1.96. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 25,466 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.
PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 5,480.00% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%.
About PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)
PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.
