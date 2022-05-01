PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. PG&E updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-$1.13 EPS.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PG&E by 201.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,658,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 149,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

