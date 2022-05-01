Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Volume Hits $697,010.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $53.60 million and $697,010.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,869.10 or 0.99978575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020155 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001524 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00160189 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

