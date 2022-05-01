Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lessened by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 195,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 354,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 632,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.76. 6,279,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,136. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

