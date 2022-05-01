Pigeoncoin (PGN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,153.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $520,773.88 and approximately $21,153.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

