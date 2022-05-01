Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Invests $363,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

EXPD traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,111. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

