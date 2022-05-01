Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Invests $473,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VEU traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

