Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Invests $734,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,687,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.47. 49,193,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,155,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average of $277.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

