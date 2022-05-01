Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Makes New $634,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 693 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock stock traded down $26.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $624.68. 1,011,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,408. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $717.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $826.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $623.22 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

