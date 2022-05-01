Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $111.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,907,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,877,698. The company has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $111.36 and a 12-month high of $189.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.