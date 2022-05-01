Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Takes $428,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $7.97 on Friday, reaching $257.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,618. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.54 and its 200 day moving average is $276.39.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

