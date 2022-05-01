Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $113.50. 6,815,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

