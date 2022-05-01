Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,384,000 after purchasing an additional 391,984 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,912.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 143,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,254 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 189,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $9,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,335. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

