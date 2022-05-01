Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $644,129.80 and approximately $17.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00226820 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003619 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.63 or 0.00534957 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,947,016 coins and its circulating supply is 435,686,580 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

