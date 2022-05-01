Pinkcoin Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $583,904.05 and approximately $472.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00232217 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003890 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.66 or 0.00534020 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,957,645 coins and its circulating supply is 435,697,209 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

