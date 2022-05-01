Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.73.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $564,000.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.